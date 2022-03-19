Seven killed in mortar attack near Ukrainian capital, police say
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:50 IST
A Russian mortar attack on Ukrainian town of Makariv in the Kyiv region killed seven people and hospitalised five on Friday, local police said in a statement on Saturday.
"As a result of enemy shelling of Makariv, seven civilians were killed," the statement said.
Russia denies targeting civilians.
