Left Menu

PM Modi holds talks with visiting Japanese counterpart

Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries, Modis office tweeted.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the agenda of the summit talks between Modi and Kishida included multifaceted bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:01 IST
PM Modi holds talks with visiting Japanese counterpart
PM Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held ''productive'' talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on a wide range of issues including ways to further boost bilateral economic and cultural ties.

Kishida, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived here at around 3:40 pm on his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government.

''Advancing friendship with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @kishida230 held productive talks in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries,'' Modi's office tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the agenda of the summit talks between Modi and Kishida included multifaceted bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. ''PM @narendramodi welcomed Japan's PM @kishida230 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Discussions on our multifaceted bilateral ties, regional & global issues of mutual interest on the agenda,'' he tweeted.

According to a media advisory issued by the external affairs ministry, the Japanese prime minister is scheduled to depart from India at 8 am on Sunday. Kishida is travelling to Cambodia after concluding his India visit.

Before leaving for India, Kishida said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable and such actions should never be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region. The Japanese prime minister said he will exchange views on the situation in Ukraine with leaders of India and Cambodia.

Prime Minister Modi had spoken to PM Kishida on phone in October 2021 soon after he assumed office. Both sides expressed a desire to further strengthen the special strategic and global partnership.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The annual summit between Prime Minister Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe was cancelled in December 2019 in Guwahati in the wake of massive protests rocking the Assam capital over the amended citizenship law.

The summit could not be held in 2020 as well as in 2021 primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022