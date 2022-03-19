5 nabbed for killing man following argument in west Delhi's Naraina

A man was killed by five people following an argument at a pan shop in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said on Saturday.

All the accused in the incident, which occurred on Friday around 10 pm, have been apprehended, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, ''A fight broke out at a pan shop near PVR Naraina in which the man, Shiva, was killed by five people.'' A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) has been registered, and five people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended, the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Dharmendra Rai (54), his sons Ramanuj (29) and Sachin (22), and Vakil Ahmed (23), all residents of Naraina village, the police said.

Rai is the owner of the pan shop. The argument took place after Shiva's vehicle hit Ahmed, who works for Rai, they said.

Shiva used to work at a mall earlier but was unemployed for some months, the police added.

