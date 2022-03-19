Left Menu

UP: 2 die after drowning in water-filled ditch

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people drowned after their motorcycle fell into a ditch filled with water here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Turabgaon village under Nawabganj Police Station on Friday evening, they said.

Kuldeep Sonkar (25), and Vishram Sonkar (23) were residents of nearby Shrawasti district, police said.

They had come to Bahraich to celebrate Holi and were returning home when the incident occurred, police said, adding that the duo was in an inebriated state and performing stunts on the motorcycle when they lost control and fell into the ditch.

Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

