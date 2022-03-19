Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for 12-year-old boy's murder

A court in Maharashtras Jalna district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing a 12-year-old boy to death.District and sessions court judge V G Raghuvanshi sentenced Sonu Singh Puran Singh Rajput 28 to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.On April 14, 2019, the convict stabbed his neighbours son Kunal Singh Rajendra Singh Rajput, who was playing outside his house.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:16 IST
A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing a 12-year-old boy to death.

District and sessions court judge V G Raghuvanshi sentenced Sonu Singh Puran Singh Rajput (28) to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

On April 14, 2019, the convict stabbed his neighbour's son Kunal Singh Rajendra Singh Rajput, who was playing outside his house. The boy died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, assistant government pleader Varsha Mukim said. The convict had quarrelled with his wife that day and blamed the victim's mother was instigating his wife, she said.

The Sadar Bazar police arrested Sonu Singh and registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against him. At least six witnesses were examined during the course of the trial.

