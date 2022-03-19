Former Nagpur mayor, 4 others booked for obstructing police work

A former mayor and four others were booked in Nagpur for allegedly obstructing police work, an official said on Saturday.

An Ajni police station official said former mayor Pandurang Hiwarkar and four others were travelling in a car on Friday when the vehicle was hit by a motorcycle, he said.

''The five wanted police to take action against the motorcyclist. However, we asked them to submit a written complaint. They picked up an argument over this, after which a constable from the spot filed a complaint against the five,'' he said.

They have been booked for allegedly using force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)