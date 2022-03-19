Ukraine's President Zelenskiy called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion, saying it would otherwise take Russia "several generations" to recover from its losses in the war. FIGHTING * Russia said it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region. * A Russian mortar attack on Ukrainian town of Makariv in the Kyiv region killed seven people and hospitalised five on Friday, local police said in a statement. Russia denies targeting civilians. * Ukrainian authorities have not noticed any significant shifts over the past 24 hours in frontline areas, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said. He said fighting was ongoing and named the southeastern city of Mariupol, the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, and the eastern town of Izyum as particular hotspots. CIVILIANS * Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians on Saturday via 10 humanitarian corridors from cities and towns on the front line of fighting with Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said that 112 children have been killed so far in the war. The U.N. rights office said on Friday that at least 816 civilians had been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through to March 17. * Border crossings from Ukraine have slowed but could rise again if conditions in the west of the country worsen, the U.N refugee agency said on Friday. The U.N. says 3.27 million have fled, with 2 million displaced inside the country.

PUTIN DEFIANT * Russian President Vladimir Putin is healthy, sane and "in better shape than ever", his close ally Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has said in an interview with the Japanese television channel TBS. In a speech on Friday in Moscow, the Russian leader said all of the Kremlin's aims in Ukraine would be achieved. ECONOMY AND MARKETS * U.S. oilfield services companies Halliburton Co and Schlumberger said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations. QUOTES * "Every person should know how to fight, how to make medicine, aid for your relatives or other people," said 26-year-old graphic designer Olga Moroz, training in civil defence in the southern city of Odessa. (Compiled by William Mallard, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)