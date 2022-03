Assam Traffic Police constable suspended for assaulting civilian

A traffic constable in Guwahati has been placed under suspension for his alleged conduct of indiscipline. In a video, the constable Fakhruddin Ahmed was seen thrashing a motorcycle-borne man at Paltan Bazar area in the city on Friday. The video which has gone viral on social media captures the man travelling along with his wife and daughter when the traffic police constable repeatedly assaults him.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh suspended the traffic police constable identified as Fakhruddin Ahmed In a separate order, traffic police in charge at Paltan Bazaar, Pranab Kumar Deka was reserved closed at Police Reserve-Guwahati by the police commissioner. (ANI)

