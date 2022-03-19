Left Menu

Assam Traffic Police constable suspended for assaulting civilian

A traffic constable in Guwahati has been placed under suspension for his alleged conduct of indiscipline.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:36 IST
Assam Traffic Police constable suspended for assaulting civilian
Guwahati Police commissioner Harmeet Singh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic constable in Guwahati has been placed under suspension for his alleged conduct of indiscipline. In a video, the constable Fakhruddin Ahmed was seen thrashing a motorcycle-borne man at Paltan Bazar area in the city on Friday. The video which has gone viral on social media captures the man travelling along with his wife and daughter when the traffic police constable repeatedly assaults him.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh suspended the traffic police constable identified as Fakhruddin Ahmed In a separate order, traffic police in charge at Paltan Bazaar, Pranab Kumar Deka was reserved closed at Police Reserve-Guwahati by the police commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022