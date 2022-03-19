Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Pune's manufacturing unit

A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car-care products company in the Kasurdi village of Maharashtra's Pune district, informed Pune Fire Department on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:50 IST
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Pune's manufacturing unit
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car-care products company in the Kasurdi village of Maharashtra's Pune district, informed Pune Fire Department on Saturday.

A total of six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire after receiving the information about the incident.

Pune Fire department informed that the fire is under control at present and no casualty reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022