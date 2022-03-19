Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Pune's manufacturing unit

A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car-care products company in the Kasurdi village of Maharashtra's Pune district, informed Pune Fire Department on Saturday.

A total of six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire after receiving the information about the incident.

Pune Fire department informed that the fire is under control at present and no casualty reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)