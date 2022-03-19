26 held in UP's Kairana following clash during Holi celebrations

Twenty-six people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district when two groups clashed while playing Holi, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sehpat village under Kairana police station limits on Friday, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kaparwan said.

Several people were also injured, including six who were hospitalised in serious condition, in the clash in which lathis, iron rods and brick bats were freely used, he said.

According to the SHO, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and arrested 26 people on Saturday.

