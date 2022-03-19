Left Menu

Father-daughter duo among 3 killed as car rams into truck in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:02 IST
Father-daughter duo among 3 killed as car rams into truck in UP's Etawah
Three people were killed and as many injured when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway, police said on Saturday.

Dipu Porwal (45), his daughter Ayushi (22) and car driver Babbu (35) died in the accident that occurred on Friday night, police said.

Three other family members of Dipu Porwal sustained injuries and were admitted to Saifai Medical College and Hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh said.

The family was returning to Jalaun after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan-Mathura, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

