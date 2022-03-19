Left Menu

A 24-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly fabricating a robbery of Rs 20 lakh in north Delhis Civil Lines area, police said on Saturday. On Thursday, one Sushil Aggarwal, who has a business of grains, had made a complaint with police alleging a robbery.In his complaint he wrote, that he had sent his driver Kumar to drop Rs 20 lakh at his nephews office in Netaji Subhash Place on Wednesday, police said.

Driver held from Rohini for faking robbery of Rs 20 lakh
A 24-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly fabricating a robbery of Rs 20 lakh in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Rohini and a native of Jharkhand, they said. On Thursday, one Sushil Aggarwal, who has a business of grains, had made a complaint with police alleging a robbery.

In his complaint he wrote, that he had sent his driver Kumar to drop Rs 20 lakh at his nephew’s office in Netaji Subhash Place on Wednesday, police said. On his way to NSP, he said, some robbers snatched the bag of money from his BMW car when Kumar was changing the car’s punctured tyre near Hindu Rao Hospital, police said. After the complaint was filed, police zeroed in on Kumar as a suspect. According to police, during his examination, he kept on changing the sequence of events. He even showed some struggling marks on his left forearm and neck, which were found to be self-inflicted by the shape, size, depth, and angle of the wound, a senior police officer said.

After a sustained interrogation, Kumar confessed to hatching a conspiracy and stealing the cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He was arrested, and at his instance, the money was recovered from his rented accommodation, he added.

