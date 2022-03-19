J-K witnessing rail, road infra development, rise in tourists, says Union minister

Rapid rail and road infrastructure development has brought about positive socio-economic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, including rise in tourist footfalls, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said here on Saturday.

Queried about the recently-released film 'Kashmir Files', he said he understood the pain of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits as he had earlier visited some of their camps.

''Rail and road infrastructure has been expanded and strengthened in Kashmir. A record number of tourists from different parts of the country have visited Kashmir after the lifting of coronavirus lockdown curbs,'' Patel told reporters on the sidelines of a Holi Milan programme here.

The Union Jal Shakti Minister said plans were afoot to enhance tap water schemes in J-K, while houses were being built at a fast pace under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana there.

Speaking on 'The Kashmir Files', Patel said “I had got an opportunity to visit the camps of displaced Kashmiris. I understand the pain the displaced Kashmiris underwent. I had participated in various movements to support displaced Kashmiris.'' He said now if a displaced Kashmiri Pandit sends an email to the Union government to get back possession of his property in Kashmir, the officials there get his land vacated in a short time and ensure he gets possession.

This is the change that is being seen in J-K now, he added.

