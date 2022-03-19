Maha: Externed criminal arrested in Thane

A 35-year-old criminal, who had been externed from the limits of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, was arrested by the police here, an official said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Saurabh Vartak who had come to meet a friend in Vartak Nagar area of the city on Friday, senior inspector Vikas Godhke said. Vartak is a notorious criminal, who has been externed from the limits of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for a period of two years, it was stated.

The police seized a country-made pistol and three cartridges from the accused, who has cases under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC to his name, the official said.

An offence under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been now registered against him with the Vartak Nagar police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)