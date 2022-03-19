4-year-old girl raped in Haryana's Rewari: Police

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a drunken youth after being lured to a railway godown on the pretext of being given a toffee in Haryana's Rewari, police said on Saturday.

When the girl’s family raised an alarm, people gathered and nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when the victim along with her two-and-half-year-old-brother went to a confectionery shop to buy a toffee. Police said accused Bhola, 19, a native of Begusarai in Bihar, was drunk and lured the girl to a nearby railway godown and raped her. On a complaint by the victim's mother, police have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Model Town police station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)