Left Menu

Thane history-sheeter detained for 1 year under MPDA Act

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:38 IST
Thane history-sheeter detained for 1 year under MPDA Act
  • Country:
  • India

A history-sheeter from Dombivali in Thane district has been detained for a year under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, a police official said on Saturday.

Trishant Salve (24) has eight cases against his name in Manpada police station, including using weapons, molestation, attacking government servants, damaging public property, he said.

The order to detain him under MPDA was issued by the commissioner, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022