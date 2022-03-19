TN CM Stalin urges PM Modi to include 'Narikoravars' in ST list
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to expeditiously include the nomadic tribal group, Narikoravan-Kuruvikkaran communities of Tamil Nadu in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state.Pointing to delay on inclusion of the group, Stalin in a letter to Modi said that based on the recommendations of the state, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had informed in 2013 that the Registrar General of India had also agreed to the proposal for their inclusion in the list of STs in Tamil Nadu.
Pointing to 'delay' on inclusion of the group, Stalin in a letter to Modi said that based on the recommendations of the state, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had informed in 2013 that the Registrar General of India had also agreed to the proposal for their inclusion in the list of STs in Tamil Nadu. Expert bodies like the Lokur Committee and the Joint Committee of Parliament had also recommended their inclusion in 1965 and 1967 respectively, the Chief Minister noted.
The Narikoravars are one of the most deprived and vulnerable communities in Tamil Nadu and they deserve all Constitutional protection and welfare measures. ''Though this has been the case and several representations have been made in this regard, the inclusion of this community in the list is pending for a very long time.'' ''Therefore, I request you to kindly intervene in this matter to expeditiously include Narikoravan / Kuruvikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Tamil Nadu.''
