Maha: Two injured in clashes during Holi celebrations; six held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons have been arrested in connection with clashes in which two people were injured during Holi celebrations in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused for the incidents that took place on Friday, an official said.

The clashes erupted over water balloons being thrown by revellers during the festivities. Two revellers were stabbed and injured, he said.

The police have arrested Amol Kendre (34), Suraj Prajapati (31), Mahendra Prajapati (30), Manoj Goud (29), Manoj Salvi (33) and Chandan Dubey (20), the official added.

