5 nabbed for killing man following argument in west Delhi's Naraina

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:56 IST
  • India

A 29-year-old man was killed by five people following an argument at a paan shop in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said on Saturday.

All five people accused in the incident, which occurred on Friday around 10 pm, have been apprehended, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, ''A fight broke out at a paan shop near PVR Naraina in which the man, Shiva, a resident of Naraina village, was killed by five people.'' The police said they received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital that a man was admitted with a stab injury and was declared brought dead.

During enquiry, it was found that around 9.30 pm on Friday, the victim had gone to the PVR complex in Naraina with his three friends to buy paan, the police said.

At the gate of the parking area, the victim's motorcycle brushed against a person who works at the paan shop which led to a heated argument. A fight broke out during which the accused overpowered the victim and a juvenile stabbed him in the chest, they said.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) has been registered, and all five people, including the juvenile, have been apprehended, the DCP said.

They were identified as Dharmendra Rai (54), his sons Ramanuj (29) and Sachin (22), and his employee Vakil Ahmed (23), all residents of Naraina village, the police said.

Rai is the owner of the shop, and the argument took place after Shiva's motorcycle brushed against Ahmed, they said.

Shiva used to work at a mall earlier but was unemployed for some months, the police added. The knife has been recovered from the juvenile, they said.

