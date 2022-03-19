Maha: Man accused of molestation attempts suicide in police lock-up

A 42-year-old man accused of molestation allegedly attempted suicide by consuming shampoo inside the lock-up of a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at New Kamptee police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

Sushil Jhabbulal Yadav, a resident of Kamptee, was arrested by the police on Thursday on the charges of molestation under the IPC and Schedules Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The accused on Friday midnight allegedly started shouting in the police lock-up that he had consumed shampoo and the police will be held responsible for his death, the official said.

Yadav was immediately rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be normal, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused, who has been remanded to judicial custody, the official added.

