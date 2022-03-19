One CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in JK's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
''At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district,'' a police official said.
He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the grenade explosion.
