One CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in JK's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:35 IST
One CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in JK's Shopian
A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

''At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district,'' a police official said.

He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the grenade explosion.

