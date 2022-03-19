Left Menu

Hooda extends support to protesters demanding setting up of Ahir regiment

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:35 IST
Hooda extends support to protesters demanding setting up of Ahir regiment
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday supported the demand for setting up an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.

Hooda went to the Kherki Daula toll on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway here to convey solidarity with the members of the community who have been protesting there since last month to press their demand for an Ahir regiment.

"Yaduvanshis have a deep connection with both plough and arms. Their valour needs no introduction. It is time now that an Ahir regiment is established to give them due recognition," Hooda said.

The Ahir community members mostly identify themselves as Yadavs.

"I extend full support to the demand of Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. I have also raised the demand in parliament and until a positive decision is taken, I will stand with you in every fight from road to Parliament," added Hooda.

The indefinite dharna is on since February 4. Union Minister and local MP Rao Inderjeet also joined the dharna earlier and pledged his support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

