Ukrainian negotiator says China should condemn Russian aggression
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:37 IST
Ukraine
- Ukraine
China should make the "right decision" and join other nations in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter on Saturday.
"China could become an important part of the global security system if it takes the right decision to support the coalition of civilised nations and condemn Russia's barbarism," said Podolyak, who is also an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff.
