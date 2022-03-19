Left Menu

Punjab:4 arrested in murder of international kabaddi player

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh earlier this week, Punjab Police said on Saturday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:38 IST
Punjab:4 arrested in murder of international kabaddi player
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh earlier this week, Punjab Police said on Saturday. Police has also registered cases against three foreign nationals who are believed to be the key conspirators in the case.

"In less than a week after International Kabaddi Player Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was killed, Punjab Police have solved the murder case with the arrest of four accused involved in conspiring crime. Three foreign-based persons identified as main conspirators were also booked," said Punjab Police in a Twitter post. The kabaddi player was shot dead in Jalandhar on March 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022