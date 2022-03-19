Left Menu

Pope rules any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments

The 1988 constitution stated that departments, with a few exceptions, were to be headed by a cardinal or bishop and assisted by a secretary, experts and administrators. The new constitution makes no distinction between lay men and lay women, although appointing a lay person depended on the "particular competence, power of government and function" of the department.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:39 IST
Pope rules any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments
In an interview with Reuters in 2018, the pope disclosed he had short-listed a woman to head a Vatican economic department but she could not take the job for personal reasons. Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis on Saturday introduced a landmark change allowing any baptized lay Catholic, male or female, to head most departments as part of a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration. For centuries, the departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals or bishops.

The new, 54-page constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete. It was released on the ninth anniversary of Francis' installation as pope in 2013 and will take effect on June 5, replacing one issued in 1988 by Pope John Paul II. Its preamble states: "The pope, bishops and other ordained ministers are not the only evangelizers in the Church," adding that lay men and women "should have roles of government and responsibility" in the Curia.

The principles section of the constitution says "any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism" if the pope decides they are qualified and appoints them. The 1988 constitution stated that departments, with a few exceptions, were to be headed by a cardinal or bishop and assisted by a secretary, experts and administrators.

The new constitution makes no distinction between lay men and lay women, although appointing a lay person depended on the "particular competence, power of government and function" of the department. The overall constitution allows for departments to have their own internal constitutions.

At least two of them, the department for bishops and the department for clergy, will continue to be headed by men because only men can be priests in the Catholic Church, experts said. The department for consecrated life, which is responsible for religious order, could conceivably be headed by a nun in the future, the experts said. It is now headed by a cardinal.

In an interview with Reuters in 2018, the pope disclosed he had short-listed a woman to head a Vatican economic department but she could not take the job for personal reasons. The new constitution said the role of lay Catholics in governing roles in the Curia was "essential" because of their familiarity with family life and "social reality".

Last year, Francis for the first time named a woman to the number two position in the governorship of Vatican City, making Sister Raffaella Petrini the highest-ranking woman in the world's smallest state. Also last year, he named Italian nun Sister Alessandra Smerilli to the interim position of secretary of the Vatican's development office, which deals with justice and peace issues.

In addition, Francis has named Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022