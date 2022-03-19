Maha: Two drown in river post Holi celebrations in Nagpur district
Two men drowned while bathing in a river post Holi celebrations at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at Shiva Sawanga village in Kondhali police station limits, around 50 km from the district headquarters, on Friday, an official said.
Devanand Vindo Pawar (23) and Mangesh Yadavrao Ingale (23) had ventured into Bor river for a bath around 11.30 am after celebrating Holi, he said.
The duo drowned unable to gauge the depth of the river, following which a few others who had gathered on the banks alerted the villagers and the police were informed, the official said.
The bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, he added.
