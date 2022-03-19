Man mowed down by DTC bus in west Delhi

A man here died after being allegedly run over by a DTC bus in west Delhi’s Peera Garhi area on Saturday, police said. When police reached the spot they found a bike and a DTC bus in damaged condition. The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, police found that the accused was driving rash and ended up hitting the bike rider which led to his death. The bus driver, identified as Subhash Singh, tried to flee after hitting the man but was nabbed by a constable on patrolling duty, police said. Kumar was declared brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri. An investigation is in process, police added.

