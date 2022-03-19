Maha: 2 held for beef smuggling in Pune
Two people were arrested for alleged beef smuggling in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area, a police official said on Saturday.
The two were held near Khalubre village from a truck during a nakabandi late Friday night and have been charged under IPC and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act provisions, the official said.
Police said they have seized two tonnes of beef worth Rs 6 lakh from the truck.
