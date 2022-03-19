Left Menu

Nagpur: Man killed after slapping friend for sleeping on his mattress

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:08 IST
A man was killed after he slapped his friend for sleeping on his mattress, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Sonu Bankar (30) was annoyed that his roommate Damodar Dastathiwar (45) had slept on his mattress on Friday, a Pardi police station official said.

''After Bankar slapped Dastathiwar, the latter smashed his head with a stone. Bankar died on the spot and Dastathiwar has been arrested,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

