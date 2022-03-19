Left Menu

Ukraine has evacuated 190,000 civilians from battle zones, says deputy PM

She said corridors in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions were functioning on Saturday, but a planned corridor to the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol was only partially operational, with buses not being allowed through by Russian troops. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine has evacuated 190,000 civilians from frontline areas via humanitarian corridors since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised interview on Saturday.

She said corridors in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions were functioning on Saturday, but a planned corridor to the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol was only partially operational, with buses not being allowed through by Russian troops.

