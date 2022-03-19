Left Menu

Saudi foreign minister meets special envoy for Ukraine's president

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:41 IST
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met Bektum Rostam, a special envoy for Ukraine's president in Riyadh, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The two discussed the crisis in Ukraine, emphasising the Kingdom's support for reducing escalation, protecting civilians and seeking negotiated political solutions and international efforts to resolve the crisis politically.

