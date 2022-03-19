Man shot dead in scuffle between friends during Holi celebrations

A man died of a bullet injury following an altercation between him and a friend over playing Holi here, police said on Saturday. Ganpat Ram Bawariya and Phoola Ram Meghwal had arrived at their friend Balbeer Nehra’s residence in Sihot Chhoti village to celebrate the festival on Friday. Bawariya wished to apply colours on Meghwal, but he refused. This led to the fight between the two, and in a fit of anger, Bawariya removed his loaded country-made pistol. In a scuffle between the two, Bawariya himself received a bullet, the police said.

Soon, Meghwal borrowed Nehra’s car in order to rush Bawariya to a hospital. However, the latter died on the way. Meghwal then dumped his body on a roadside and moved away, the police said.

Later, Nehra lodged a police complaint against Meghwal, based on which an FIR was registered, they said. “A case of murder has been registered and the matter is being further investigated,” Sadar police station SHO Sunil Jangid said.

