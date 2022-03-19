Left Menu

Maha: Man kills wife in front of daughter

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in front of their daughter in Panvel area, police said on Saturday.The incident took place in Chinchvali on Friday and the accused has been identified as Deepak Diva, an official said.He suspected his wife Baarkus character.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:46 IST
A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in front of their daughter in Panvel area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Chinchvali on Friday and the accused has been identified as Deepak Diva, an official said.

''He suspected his wife Baarku's character. He bludgeoned her to death and fled into a nearby forest. But his daughter, who is an eye witness, alerted neighbours. He has been charged with murder,'' he said.

