Left Menu

9-year-old boy rescued within 8 hours of kidnapping in Haryana's Nuh

The two other accused have been identified as Mubarik and Sannar, residents of Jhimrawat village. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:46 IST
9-year-old boy rescued within 8 hours of kidnapping in Haryana's Nuh
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy was rescued within eight hours of his kidnapping from Tirwada village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Saturday.

The boy went missing from his house on Friday evening, according to a complaint filed by his uncle Rashid.

The boy's father had got a ransom call of Rs 2 lakh from an unknown number, police said.

After tracing the number and its location, police found the child from a forested area near Mahu Chopra village at 3 am on Saturday.

However, the accused fled from the spot after seeing police.

The boy told police that Samim, his cousin, lured him and took him along with his two other companions, police said. The two other accused have been identified as Mubarik and Sannar, residents of Jhimrawat village. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the accused. A case has been registered at the Sadar Tauru police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022