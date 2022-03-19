UP: Two groups clash over playing of music on Holi in Amroha; 2 injured

Two people were injured in brick-batting over playing of loud music on Holi near a mosque during namaz in Changa Darwaza locality here, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was filed in this connection and six people arrested while the search is on for some others, they said.

The incident took place on Friday when Holi revellers were playing songs on louspeakers near the mosque and were asked to stop till the namaz was offered which lead to a dispute, police said.

Both sides pelted stones at each other resulting in injuries to two people, one of which is still undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

According to police sources, the revellers were dancing on the song 'Yogi phir aayo re'.

Police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Superintendent of Police, Amroha, Poonam visited the area and said additional force has been deployed as a precautionary measure to avoid any further tension.

