Left Menu

UP: Two groups clash over playing of music on Holi in Amroha; 2 injured

PTI | Amroha | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:04 IST
UP: Two groups clash over playing of music on Holi in Amroha; 2 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were injured in brick-batting over playing of loud music on Holi near a mosque during namaz in Changa Darwaza locality here, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was filed in this connection and six people arrested while the search is on for some others, they said.

The incident took place on Friday when Holi revellers were playing songs on louspeakers near the mosque and were asked to stop till the namaz was offered which lead to a dispute, police said.

Both sides pelted stones at each other resulting in injuries to two people, one of which is still undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

According to police sources, the revellers were dancing on the song 'Yogi phir aayo re'.

Police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Superintendent of Police, Amroha, Poonam visited the area and said additional force has been deployed as a precautionary measure to avoid any further tension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022