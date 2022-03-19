Left Menu

India has long tradition of harmony of different faiths, says new MoC chief

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:05 IST
India has long tradition of harmony of different faiths, says new MoC chief
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

New Superior General of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), Sister Mary Joseph, on Saturday said India has a long tradition of amity and harmony where people of different faiths carry out their religious practices in the same spirit.

Sister Joseph, who was recently elected as the fourth Superior General of the global organisation founded by Saint Teresa of Kolkata, said five sisters of the order are serving the war-affected people of Ukraine.

''You walk on the streets. You will find temples, mosques and churches along your way. The places of worship are different but the faithful pray in the same spirit and devotion,'' she told reporters at the MoC headquarters here.

She emphasised this spirit of pluralism of the country, rising above religious differences and strife.

Asked if MoC nuns are working in war-torn Ukraine, Sister Joseph said, ''Five of our sisters are serving the affected people, the homeless and destitute in Kyiv.'' The 69-year-old nun, who was born at Thrissur in Kerala, joined the order in 1971 in that state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022