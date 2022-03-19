India has long tradition of harmony of different faiths, says new MoC chief

New Superior General of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), Sister Mary Joseph, on Saturday said India has a long tradition of amity and harmony where people of different faiths carry out their religious practices in the same spirit.

Sister Joseph, who was recently elected as the fourth Superior General of the global organisation founded by Saint Teresa of Kolkata, said five sisters of the order are serving the war-affected people of Ukraine.

''You walk on the streets. You will find temples, mosques and churches along your way. The places of worship are different but the faithful pray in the same spirit and devotion,'' she told reporters at the MoC headquarters here.

She emphasised this spirit of pluralism of the country, rising above religious differences and strife.

Asked if MoC nuns are working in war-torn Ukraine, Sister Joseph said, ''Five of our sisters are serving the affected people, the homeless and destitute in Kyiv.'' The 69-year-old nun, who was born at Thrissur in Kerala, joined the order in 1971 in that state.

