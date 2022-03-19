Left Menu

West Bengal Police recovers 40 boxes of Phensedyl syrup, one held

Birbhum Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly smuggling 40 boxes of Phensedyl syrup in Suri area of district.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:36 IST
Representative image
Birbhum Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly smuggling 40 boxes of Phensedyl syrup in Suri area of district. Speaking to reporters today, Birbhum Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said, "Based on the information received, a special team of four police stations carried out search operations after which as many as 40 boxes containing Phensedyl syrup were recovered."

"The police has arrested one person in the matter," he said. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

