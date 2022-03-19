Goa: 1 person injured in clash between Cong, BJP workers

One person was seriously injured in a clash between Congress and BJP members in Mormugao in South Goa, police said on Saturday.

The clash took place during Holi celebrations on Friday, and the injured person has been identified as the father of a BJP worker, an official said.

''Both groups filed cross complaints. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the area to maintain law and order,'' he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the hospital on Saturday to meet the injured person.

''Visited Shri Pradeep Mayekar at Chicalim Hospital, father of our Karyakarta from Mormugao. He has been physically assaulted by Congress supporters after election results. We will not tolerate such acts of violence. I have asked the police to take strict action against the culprits,” Sawant wrote on Facebook after his visit to the hospital and posted pictures with the patient.

The Congress' Sankalp Amonkar won from Mormugao after defeating former social welfare minister and BJP candidate Milind Naik in the recent Assembly polls, results of which were declared on March 10.

