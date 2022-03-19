Left Menu

Goa: 1 person injured in clash between Cong, BJP workers

I have asked the police to take strict action against the culprits, Sawant wrote on Facebook after his visit to the hospital and posted pictures with the patient.The Congress Sankalp Amonkar won from Mormugao after defeating former social welfare minister and BJP candidate Milind Naik in the recent Assembly polls, results of which were declared on March 10.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:01 IST
Goa: 1 person injured in clash between Cong, BJP workers
  • Country:
  • India

One person was seriously injured in a clash between Congress and BJP members in Mormugao in South Goa, police said on Saturday.

The clash took place during Holi celebrations on Friday, and the injured person has been identified as the father of a BJP worker, an official said.

''Both groups filed cross complaints. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the area to maintain law and order,'' he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the hospital on Saturday to meet the injured person.

''Visited Shri Pradeep Mayekar at Chicalim Hospital, father of our Karyakarta from Mormugao. He has been physically assaulted by Congress supporters after election results. We will not tolerate such acts of violence. I have asked the police to take strict action against the culprits,” Sawant wrote on Facebook after his visit to the hospital and posted pictures with the patient.

The Congress' Sankalp Amonkar won from Mormugao after defeating former social welfare minister and BJP candidate Milind Naik in the recent Assembly polls, results of which were declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022