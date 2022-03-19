Two dead, one missing while bathing in river after Holi

Two persons drowned in the Bhogdoi river in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday while another man went missing, officials said.

They were part of a three-member group who had gone for bathing in the river near Nematighat after playing Holi. While the duo was suspected to have drowned, State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel are searching for the missing person. Bodies of the two persons were recovered by SDRF.

