Left Menu

Eight-year-old girl suffers injuries as hot oil spills on her during fight at food joint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:12 IST
Eight-year-old girl suffers injuries as hot oil spills on her during fight at food joint
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl suffered serious burn injuries when boiling-hot oil fell on her during a fight between two puri-bhaaji vendors in suburban Kurla, police said on Saturday.

Waseem Khalil Ansari (31) and Mustakeem Hakim Ansari, who are related, were arrested following the incident, said a police official.

The Ansaris run a food stall in Kasaiwada area. Two days ago, when Aafseen Sheikh (8) and Munawwar Ali (76) were waiting in front of their stall to buy puri-bhaaji, the Ansaris suddenly started fighting with each other over some domestic issue.

One of them banged against the kadai, and boiling hot oil fell on Aafseen and Ali.

The girl received major burn injuries on her face and chest while Ali suffered minor burns, the official said.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022