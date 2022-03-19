Left Menu

Kerala's Mahila Congress protests against atrocities on women in state

The Mahila Congress Kerala on Saturday stated a protest against the alleged atrocities on women by police agitating against the K-Rail Silver line project and regarding women's safety in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:23 IST
Mahila Congress Kerala protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mahila Congress Kerala on Saturday stated a protest against the alleged atrocities on women by police agitating against the K-Rail Silver line project and regarding women's safety in the state. Jeby Mathar, President, Mahila Congress Kerala while speaking to ANI said, "This protest is against the atrocities against the Police system as well as the Home Ministry which is headed by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan."

She added, "There is no safety for women under LDF government, whether it be in the college campus, on roads or in the bus. Police is also attacking women. The Police has not taken any action against the accused students who attacked Kerala Students Union (KSU) president in the Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram." She added, "Police is attacking women who were protesting against K-Rail Silver line project."Mathar said, "This is a token protest only. The Mahila Congress will continue its protest in coming days."

Police had blocked the protesters on road and protesters tried to cross the barricades. (ANI)

