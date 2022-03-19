Left Menu

Ukraine to receive more U.S. Javelin and Stinger missiles within days, Ukraine official says

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:35 IST
Ukraine to receive more U.S. Javelin and Stinger missiles within days, Ukraine official says
“The (weapons) will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days,” Danilov said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of U.S. weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview on Saturday.

"The (weapons) will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days," Danilov said.

Ukraine's allies have delivered planeloads of weapons shipments to bolster its military against the Russian invasion. Russia has criticised such deliveries from NATO member states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022