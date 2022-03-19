Ukraine to receive more U.S. Javelin and Stinger missiles within days, Ukraine official says

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of U.S. weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview on Saturday.

"The (weapons) will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days," Danilov said.

Ukraine's allies have delivered planeloads of weapons shipments to bolster its military against the Russian invasion. Russia has criticised such deliveries from NATO member states.

