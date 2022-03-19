Left Menu

IMF board to meet March 25 over Argentina debt deal: statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:55 IST
IMF board to meet March 25 over Argentina debt deal: statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet on March 25 to discuss Argentina's request for a debt deal, an IMF spokesman said on Saturday.

Argentina's Senate voted on Thursday to approve a $45 billion debt deal with the IMF, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default.

The deal still needs to be signed off by the IMF's board. The IMF spokesman, Gerry Rice, said in a statement that "the legislative approval is an important signal that Argentina is committed to policies that will encourage more sustainable and inclusive growth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022