Odisha: 10 drown after Holi celebrations, 2 missing

At least 10 people drowned in different Odisha districts following Holi celebrations, police said on Saturday.

According to a report from Jajpur district, four bodies were fished out from the Kharasrota river since Friday, they said.

Two others were still missing and search operation is underway by personnel of the fire brigade and ODRAF, said A K Jena, Inspector-in-Charge of Jajpur police station. All of them were swept away in the strong current of the river after they took part in Holi festivities, Jena said.

Six people also drowned while taking bath in rivers in Keonjhar and Sambalpur districts, police said.

