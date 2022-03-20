Left Menu

Saudi led-coalition says Yemen's Houthis escalation is response to GCC call for talks -Al Arabiya

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-03-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 03:27 IST
Representative image
  Yemen Rep

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that Yemen's Houthi escalation of the conflict by targeting economic and civil facilities is a response to a Gulf call for talks, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV reported on Saturday.

The coalition added that a hostile attack targeted a power station in southern Dhahran al Janub city.

The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) plans to invite Yemeni parties including the Houthis for consultations in Riyadh this month, two Gulf officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

