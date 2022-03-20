Saudi led-coalition says Yemen's Houthis escalation is response to GCC call for talks -Al Arabiya
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-03-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 03:27 IST
- Country:
- Yemen Rep
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that Yemen's Houthi escalation of the conflict by targeting economic and civil facilities is a response to a Gulf call for talks, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV reported on Saturday.
The coalition added that a hostile attack targeted a power station in southern Dhahran al Janub city.
The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) plans to invite Yemeni parties including the Houthis for consultations in Riyadh this month, two Gulf officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis agree U.N. proposal to offload decaying oil tanker
Two young American women rescued from Yemen's Houthis in U.S.-Saudi operation -source
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi Aramco refinery, facilities
Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on refinery in Saudi capital
Two young American women rescued from Yemen's Houthis in U.S.-Saudi operation -source