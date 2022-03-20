Left Menu

Up to 10 people wounded by gunfire outside car show in Arkansas - police

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 07:31 IST
As many as 10 people were wounded by gunfire on Saturday night outside a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, state police said. Police were dispatched to the site in Dumas, a town of about 4,000 people in the southeast of Arkansas, around 7:25 pm eastern time.

"Preliminary information provided to (Arkansas State Police) is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," Bill Sadler, a police spokesperson, said in an email to Reuters. No other details were immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

