Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 12:28 IST
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council
Russian forces have bombed an art school in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where about 400 residents had taken shelter, the city council said on Sunday. There was no immediate word of casualties from the Saturday attack, although the council said the building was destroyed and there were victims under the rubble.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

