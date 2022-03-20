Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said Russia's siege of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come", while authorities in the strategic port city said thousands of residents there had been taken by force to Russia.

FIGHTING, DIPLOMACY * The Mariupol city council said Russian forces bombed an art school in the besieged port city where about 400 residents had taken shelter. There was no immediate word of casualties, and Reuters could not independently verify the claim. Russia denies targeting civilians. * Zelenskiy urged Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he said were helping to wage war on his country from the safety of "beautiful Swiss towns". * After Biden warned Xi of "consequences" if China provided material support to Russia's war effort, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing has "always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war" and that "time will prove that China's claims are on the right side of history." * Russian President Putin is healthy, sane and "in better shape than ever", close ally Belarus President Lukashenko told Japanese TV. * Russia said it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region. CIVILIANS * The U.N. human rights office said at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of Friday. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said that 112 children have been killed. * Pope Francis made a surprise visit to young refugees being treated in a paediatric hospital in Rome. * Russian and Ukrainian ballet dancers rubbed shoulders in London at a charity event uniting some of the world's leading dance performers for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. * Russia's space agency dismissed Western media reports suggesting Russian cosmonauts joining the International Space Station had chosen to wear yellow suits with a blue trim in support of Ukraine. "Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Roscosmos's press service said on its Telegram channel. ECONOMY, MARKETS * Ukraine may not produce enough crops to export if this year's sowing campaigns are disrupted by the invasion, presidential adviser Oleh Ustenko said.

QUOTES * "To do this to a peaceful city... is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come," Zelenskiy said of Russia's attacks on Mariupol.

