Russia strikes Ukraine with cruise missiles from Black Sea and Caspian Sea
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia struck Ukraine on Sunday with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
