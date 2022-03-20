IMF asked Pakistan to show how it would fund $1.5 bln subsidy package - minister

The International Money Fund (IMF) had said it needed Pakistan to explain how it would fund a $1.5 billion subsidy package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Sunday.

"There are no issues. We have given them details as to where the funds would come from," Tarin said.

The IMF has begun the seventh review of the $6 billion rescue package agreed with Pakistan in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)